East West Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.
East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
East West Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East West Bancorp
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.