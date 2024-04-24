East West Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.