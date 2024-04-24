Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 158,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,907 shares of company stock worth $8,338,649 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

