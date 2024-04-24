ether.fi (ETHFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $143.52 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. ether.fi has a market cap of $424.65 million and approximately $143.52 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ether.fi has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for $3.69 or 0.00005759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ether.fi Token Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

ether.fi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 3.90897889 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $135,678,416.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

