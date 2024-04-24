Evercore ISI Increases Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $465.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RACE. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.86.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $424.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.37 and a 200 day moving average of $369.56. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $273.39 and a 1 year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,296,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after buying an additional 208,966 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

