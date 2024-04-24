Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.80

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 61756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.06.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 59.30%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

