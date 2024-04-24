Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

