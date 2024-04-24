Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FLC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of FLC stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

