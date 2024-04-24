FTAI Aviation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,084 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 199% compared to the average daily volume of 2,035 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 186,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,602. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

