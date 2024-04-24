General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 1% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.69 and last traded at $149.53. Approximately 1,777,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,921,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.