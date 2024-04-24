Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 139,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 399,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

In related news, CFO Tyler Farquharson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $57,190 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNT. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $15,818,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 104,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

