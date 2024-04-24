Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,842,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

