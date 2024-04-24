Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.49%. The business had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.31. 695,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,401. The company has a market cap of $638.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

