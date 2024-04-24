Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.890-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.