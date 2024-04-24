Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $121.63

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.63 and last traded at $121.62, with a volume of 77320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 12.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 497.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

