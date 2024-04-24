Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 26th

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
