Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Decreased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after buying an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,640,000 after buying an additional 4,133,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

