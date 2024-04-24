Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 24th (AMP, AP.UN, APR.UN, AXP, BEI.UN, BGNE, BIDU, BTB.UN, BX, CALX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 24th:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $470.00 to $480.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $255.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$86.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$90.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $157.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.15 to C$3.05. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by Argus from $133.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $41.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$56.60. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$6.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Argus from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$145.00 to C$148.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from C$205.00 to C$202.00.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$172.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$14.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $280.00 to $290.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $258.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $147.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.50 to C$17.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $49.50 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $167.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $171.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.50. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by Argus from $170.00 to $180.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$164.00 to C$162.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $96.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$88.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$87.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.25 to C$12.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.75. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $19.50. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $146.00 to $150.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$22.75 to C$21.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.75 to C$21.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $508.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $206.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $25.00 to $26.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $453.00 to $464.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$21.25 to C$20.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $700.00 to $575.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $130.00 to $126.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $96.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $59.00 to $61.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $88.00 to $89.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$20.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $315.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $290.00 to $350.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $310.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$23.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$126.00 to C$127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $138.00 to $120.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $182.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $147.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $213.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $157.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $309.00 to $315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target lowered by Hovde Group from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$244.00 to C$246.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) was given a C$1.70 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

