Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,436 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical volume of 1,918 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in DLocal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in DLocal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Trading Down 1.5 %

DLO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 117,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,392. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $24.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DLO shares. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Our Latest Report on DLO

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.