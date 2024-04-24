iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.70

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 85572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

