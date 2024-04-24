iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.