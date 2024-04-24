iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,005,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 879,798 shares.The stock last traded at $125.30 and had previously closed at $124.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

