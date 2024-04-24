IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Stake Cut by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,191 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IX Acquisition were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in IX Acquisition by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IX Acquisition Stock Performance

IXAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. IX Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

About IX Acquisition

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.

