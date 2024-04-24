Jennison Associates LLC Has $54.27 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $54,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.