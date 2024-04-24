JMG Financial Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,502 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VXUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,918. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.