Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.36% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 140.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

