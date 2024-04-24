Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

