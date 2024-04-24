LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 645581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LKQ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 952,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,861,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 71,484 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.