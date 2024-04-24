Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $96,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.9 %

TSM opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $692.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

