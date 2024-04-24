Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 2,528 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE HDB opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.57.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

