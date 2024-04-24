Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 0.2%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 3,500,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,616,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,058,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,830 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,395,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,655,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

