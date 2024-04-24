Minnova (CVE:MCI) Shares Down 22.2%

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 142,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 101,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Minnova Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Minnova

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.