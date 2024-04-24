Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$18.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.98.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.31. 12,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,390. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.18. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.81 and a 52 week high of C$17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.55.

(Get Free Report)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.