Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Price Performance
LON MIX opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.03. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 58.50 ($0.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.67.
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobeus Income & Growth VCT
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.