Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,354 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

