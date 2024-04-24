National Bankshares Cuts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$86.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$86.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.42.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

BEI.UN traded down C$0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.15. 40,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,832. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$57.14 and a 12-month high of C$80.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.