Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.61.

NXR.UN stock traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,390. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

