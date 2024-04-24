Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.05). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. On average, analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NRIM opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

