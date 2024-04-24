NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up to $225.61

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.61, but opened at $235.46. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $235.43, with a volume of 633,389 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.18.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

