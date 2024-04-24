NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $8.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.39. 2,205,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

