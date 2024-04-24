Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $67.19. Approximately 1,339,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,636,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

