Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 204,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,344. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

