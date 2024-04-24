Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

