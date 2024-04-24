Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $21.82. 12,912,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 63,258,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.80, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

