Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

PKT stock remained flat at C$0.59 during trading on Wednesday. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.90. The stock has a market cap of C$134.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$5.83 million during the quarter. Parkit Enterprise had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parkit Enterprise will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

