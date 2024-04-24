PDS Planning Inc Decreases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 58.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

