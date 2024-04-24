PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

PNM opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PNM

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.