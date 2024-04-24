Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 167,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,734. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

