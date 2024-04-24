Raymond James Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$16.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

