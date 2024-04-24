RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.21.
In other news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$31,180.86. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
