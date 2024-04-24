Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 13,150,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 42,480,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $88,144,000 after buying an additional 2,525,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

